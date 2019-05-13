A damning report into government corruption and the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is set to face its final hurdle at the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

One source in the Council of Europe said the government had been ramping up its lobbying efforts against the report ahead of Wednesday's plenary session in Strasbourg.

The report, compiled by Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt, points a finger at Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for offering his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi “total impunity” under his personal protection.

It concludes that the rule of law in Malta is seriously undermined by the extreme weakness of its system of checks and balances.

Rule of law weaknesses in general and the criminal justice system in particular were linked in the report to Ms Caruana Galizia’s assassination after a car bomb in October 2017.

It concludes that the rule of law in Malta is seriously undermined

The report highlights how the three men suspected of setting off the bomb have still not been put on trial, with their custody limit close to expiring.

Mr Omtzigt has found himself in the middle of government efforts to discredit the report and its author. According to the government, the report is “riddled with inaccurate and gratuitous statements” exposing a very biased agenda which is not based on the true picture of the matter.

Labour MP Manuel Mallia, who represents the government in the Council of Europe, spearheaded a failed attempt last year to get Mr Omtzigt replaced as rapporteur.

Dr Mallia also saw the mini EU summit held in Malta earlier in June as “fertile ground for lobbying against Mr Omtzigt’s report”, a leaked Whatsapp chat revealed.

Last month, the former home affairs minister presented over 40 amendments to the report. He had sought to delete critical passages referring to the government and water down references to Mr Schembri and Dr Mizzi.

Dr Mallia’s amendments were roundly rejected by a Council of Europe committee.