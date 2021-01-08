Former Hibernians forward Kieron Caruana has joined Depiro, the club has announced on Friday.
The 23-year-old is the side’s second signing since the new year and will be an added bonus to the last-placed side who are 1-2 after three games.
For Caruana, a proven three-point threat, this will be a chance to shine within James Bamfield’s team.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
