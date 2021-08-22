Bahrain Victorious rider Damiano Caruso won Sunday’s mountainous ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the overall lead, coming second ahead of Enric Mas.

Colombian hope Egan Bernal was unable to follow Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic and Movistar’s Mas as the competition stiffened on the upper reaches of a 13.2km ascent to Alto de Velefique.

The 33-year-old Italian Caruso came runner up on the Giro d’Italia in May and on Sunday promised to attack from distance before his 60km effort.

