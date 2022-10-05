Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes his team fully deserve their glittering Champions League record and dismissed Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s mention of unfairness.

Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last nine years.

Right-back Carvajal established himself in the team during the 2013-14 season, when Madrid ended an 11-season drought in the tournament to win La Decima, their 10th European Cup.

Xavi said at a press conference on Monday that the best team does not always win the Champions League and La Liga was a “fairer” competition.

“I think that when you’ve won five of the last nine Champions Leagues, you can’t put that down to luck,” Carvajal told a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of his team’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

