MEP David Casa is to be the lead negotiator on the European Social Fund +, the EPP announced on Friday.

It is estimated that every year, through this fund, 10 million people are put into work, or have their work-related skills improved.

The ESF is Europe’s main tool for promoting employment and social inclusion – helping people get a job, or a better job, integrating disadvantaged people into society, and ensuring fairer life opportunities for all.