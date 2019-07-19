Comprehensive EU laws on anti-money laundering can only be effective if they are correctly enforced, newly appointed European Parliament quaestor David Casa said.

Speaking during a meeting between MEPs of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, the chair of the European Banking Authority (EBA), José Manuel Campa, and a senior representative of the European Commission the state of the implementation of anti-money laundering legislation, MEP Casa said laws were not worth the paper they are printed on unless they were fairly enforced.

"During the last legislature there were many examples of financial entities that continued operating despite their involvement in international corruption and money laundering.

“In the case of the infamous Pilatus Bank in Malta such evidence was in the public domain for over a year before the bank's license was withdrawn. In fact, serious concerns related to the bank's connection to corruption and money laundering was referenced in multiple resolutions of this Parliament. This must not happen again," Mr Casa said.

He said that in many cases action was only taken by national and European authorities after US authorities had already identified the problems.

The EBA was granted greater powers to combat money laundering. While this development was welcome, it was still questionable whether these would be sufficient. Challenges would inevitably continue to arise when financial entities involved in illicit activity benefitted from high-level protection. These were challenges that had to be overcome," Mr Casa said.