MEP David Casa has called on the EU Commission to allocate funds for independent journalism in European Union states.

He joined a number of MEPs, from almost all party affiliations, in their call to support truly independent and investigative journalism.

"In the coming days, the EU Commission is expected to publish a new EU proposal for the EU's seven-year budget 2021-2027. We want the EU to dedicate a permanent EU fund for journalists.

“Media outlets have been losing revenue for more than two decades now. The coronavirus crisis has made their situation even worse and this, against the background of threats to the rule of law in number EU countries, not least Malta.

"Independent and fearless journalism is the cornerstone for any country that calls itself a democracy and these principles lay at the very heart of the EU values themselves. We, therefore, urge the EU Commission to take bold, courageous measures to defend one its fundamental principles, in other words the freedom of the press by setting up such a fund," Casa said.

Attached files The MEPs letter.