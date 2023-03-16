MEP David Casa has written to the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights calling for scrutiny of the government’s persistence against launching an independent public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia, 20, was killed in a building collapse on a Corradino construction site.

Times of Malta revealed in December how the government land on which the private factory was being built is leased to an alleged human trafficker, Kurt Buhagiar. His business partner, Matthew Schembri, has faced his own accusations of criminal wrongdoing in connection with two “hitmen” allegedly hired to assault his ex-wife’s father-in-law.

Last week, the Opposition tabled a parliamentary motion urging the government to launch a public inquiry into the collapse.

Also last week, the parents wrote an open letter in which they blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.

On Wednesday, Sofia's mother, Isabelle Bonnici, went straight to MPs calling on them to support her call for a public inquiry into the incident. Bonnici asked MPs to back the motion in the name of "justice" and "transparency".

On Thursday, PN MEP Casa wrote to Commissioner Dunja Mijatović: “when a person’s life is taken or lost, the state has positive obligations to conduct an effective investigation into the death of one of its citizens".

Casa said there were “compelling reasons for an independent, public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia".

He echoed Bonnici's claims that a magisterial inquiry was insufficient to fulfil the government’s requirements under international law.

“His mother deserves closure. She deserves to know precisely why her son is no longer with us, what led to his demise, whether the regulations were breached that were meant to keep him safe, and whether individuals are responsible and answerable for her son’s loss.

“The Maltese state has obligations towards its citizens and has an absolute obligation to uphold the right to life. This means to effectively, publicly and independently investigate loss of life, including the extent of state responsibility. His mother must be meaningfully included.”