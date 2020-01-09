MEP David Casa on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the King and Queen of Belgium.

Many of the European Union’s institutions are housed in and around Brussels, the Belgian capital, and, by virtue of this, many EU officials lived and worked in Brussels and other Belgian towns and cities.

For this reason there was a very particular and strong relationship between the EU and the Belgian state.

Following the meeting with the Royals, Mr Casa stressed the importance of the EU which, he said, served as a beacon of stability in a changing and at times unpredictable world.