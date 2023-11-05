MEP David Casa recently met with the Data Protection Commissioner, where he underlined the importance of the investigation into the systematic misuse of citizens’ personal data.

This data “is being weaponised to discriminate services on the basis of perceived political allegiance,” Casa said, adding that he was assured that the investigation is active.

Last month, Casa had written to the Commissioner requesting an investigation into the systematic breaches of European data protection law. He welcomed the Commissioner’s positive decision, who acknowledged that the facts were sufficiently serious so as to warrant an ex officio investigation.

“The hijacking of government entities by Labour Party fixers and operatives and their misuse of private citizen data poses a massive threat to the fundamental rights and freedoms of Maltese citizens,” Casa stressed.

“This is far beneath the standards of a democratic government. It is a disgrace,” he said.

In a resolution on the rule of law in Malta, the European Parliament called for the European authorities to monitor the case after it expressed its deep concern at the scandals published by investigative journalists this year.

The European Parliament called “on the European Data Protection Supervisor to monitor the ongoing investigation in Malta, which was publicly announced on 9 October 2023 and will look into the abusive use of private data of Maltese citizens, which could have been used for discrimination on the grounds of political affiliation”.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi accompanied Casa to the meeting.