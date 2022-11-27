Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, Alliance Real Estate Group has consolidated its property management portfolio and is now in a position to offer property management services at a more professional level than previously available in Malta, and now also in Sicily.

Operating under the well-known brand name Casa Rooms in Malta and Casa Sicilia in Sicily, the property management company is run by Cecil McCarthy, a seasoned professional in the trade, with many years of relevant experience through his companies Island Properties and Rooms Malta.

With the acquisition of Casa Rooms and partnership merger with Island Properties and Rooms Malta, Alliance Real Estate Group is now managing a portfolio of close to 200 properties.

e will continue growing this business together

“With Cecil McCarthy’s vast knowledge and experience of property management, we will continue growing this business together, improving the product, always with the aim of offering a better service to Alliance Real Estate clients,” Alliance CEO Michael Bonello said.

McCarthy echoed the same confident sentiments and continued: “Having strengthened our leadership position in the market with this partnership, we are now catering for the increasing demand for property management services from Maltese and international property owners, offering a much better service than what has been available up to now.”

He went on to explain how the company gives property owners peace of mind, while maximising their rental revenue earning potential.

Casa Rooms operates its own fully integrated platform with cloud-based booking system, accounting system, maintenance planner, as well as an experienced staff complement, making it a perfect fit for Alliance’s real estate offering.

More information may be found at www.casarooms.com/ or on social media.