Recommendations made by the European Union to member states on the protection of journalists are welcome, but not enough, Maltese MEP David Casa has said.

Casa is the co-chair of the European Parliament’s Media Working Group.

"The recommendations addressed to Member States are not binding. Therefore, we will continue to insist that the European Commission publishes legislative acts which will bind all the EU government to change their laws to protect journalists,” he said in a statement in Strasbourg.

The European Commission recommended that member states provide timely and effective protection to journalists under threat; investigate and prosecute all criminal acts committed against journalists; support civil society organisations initiatives aimed at raising awareness; regular exchange of views between law enforcement forces and journalist associations; not impose strict formal conditions in relation to press cards; provide specialist services, such as legal and psychological to journalists facing threats.

Casa underlined two legislative initiatives that should be given priority and on which he has been insisting on in the past years: anti-SLAPP laws and EU funding to support journalism.

Casa said remarks made by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the State of the Union address, showed the determination of the Commission to have strong laws which truly protect journalists and media houses from continuous harassment.

"Now, I expect that these words are translated into action, which will, undoubtedly, find the European Parliament’s support,” he said.