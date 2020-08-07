One week after testifying in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, MEP David Casa was back in court, testifying behind closed doors in the magisterial inquiry about 17 Black.

The inquiry, which kicked off in 2018, is looking into allegations surrounding the mystery Dubai company that was to deposit funds into secret Panama companies set up by former Minister Konrad Mizzi and the former OPM Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri.

A joint investigation by Times of Malta and Reuters later revealed Electrogas power station director and businessman Yorgen Fenech as the owner of 17 Black.

Fenech is currently facing proceedings for alleged complicity in the journalist’s assassination.

The inquiry, led by magistrate Charmaine Galea, was to gather evidence concerning allegations about kickbacks and money laundering through the secret Dubai company.

When testifying on Friday, Casa had told the Board of three judges about communication he had with United Arab Emirates authorities who, according to Maltese authorities, were not cooperating in investigations.

However, correspondence attested by the MEP showed that Dubai authorities had requested further information since the request received from Maltese authorities, had been incomplete.

That correspondence appeared to contradict the testimony of former Economic Crimes Chief Ian Abdilla who had told the public inquiry that the unit had not received “an acknowledgement” by Dubai authorities.

Another ECU inspector, Antonovitch Muscat, had also testified about “zero cooperation” by Dubai authorities on the matter.

Yet the UAE ambassador had assured Casa that Dubai authorities “were willing to cooperate because they did not want to be made out as accomplices in the murder of a journalist.”

Following his testimony behind closed doors, the MEP posted a tweet about the purpose of his court visit earlier in the day.