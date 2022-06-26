Local bathroom and furniture company Casafini has recently donated Inspire Malta a brand-new kitchen installation in support of the foundation’s mission. The kitchen was installed at Inspire’s Gozo centre, and it has replaced an older one which had been used for several years.

Commenting about the generous donation, Ann Camilleri, Inspire’s manager for Gozo Services, noted that the new kitchen provides a more dignified, quality experience to both staff and learners receiving services in Gozo.

“It is with such generous donations, from charitable businesses such as Casafini who contribute to our operation, that we can continue to focus on our core mission to make a difference in the lives of many persons with a disability, and their families every day,” she said.

“On behalf of all those who use our centre, I would like to express my immense gratitude and appreciation. Of course, our appeal to other businesses who may be in a position to help us either financially, or in kind remains live and active as we continue to deliver service to our current learners and to new ones we welcome in the future.”

Chris Fenech, general manager at Casafini, expressed his satisfaction about the support partnership between the company and Inspire Foundation. “We are truly honoured to be in a position to support Inspire’s mission to help persons with a disability. This partnership is part of our long-standing corporate social responsibility programme, to which the company is highly committed. We look forward to remaining close to Inspire in this partnership as they inspire us with their work,” he said.

For more information about Inspire’s work, visit https://inspire.org.mt/.