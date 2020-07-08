Gudja United have completed an eye-catching transfer move when they secured the services of Argentine striker Augusto Caseres.

The southerners were looking for a talented forward to bolster their attack and they set their sights on the 22-year-old who had been playing in the BOV Premier League for the last two seasons.

In fact, Caseres has arrived in Malta in July 2018 when he was signed by Senglea Athletic where he helped the Cottonera side to retain their status.

The following year a big move to Floriana followed where he made 11 appearances and netted one goal as the Greens won the Premier League title.

With Floriana’s decision to sign Flavio Cheveresan, Caseres felt that a move elsewhere would suit him better in search of first-team football and a deal was agreed with Gudja for the former Belgrano player to join the southerners on loan for the 2020-21 season.