Argentine striker Augusto Caseres is set to sign a new contract with Floriana FC but will continue his season in the Challenge League as he is on the verge of joining Marsaxlokk on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old forward has struggled to command a regular place in Gianluca Atzori’s starting formation but still managed to make ten appearances with the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Caseres’ contract was due to expire at the end of the season but Floriana were keen to keep hold of his services and have agreed with the Argentine forward to extend his contract for another season with an option of prolonging it further.

