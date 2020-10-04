The number of COVID-19 cases in the Residenza San Ġużepp, which has experienced a big outbreak among elderly residents that started weeks ago, are down to 33, with five now in hospital, the home’s management has said.

A total of 82 residents have now recovered from the virus, while only three of its employees are currently in quarantine, down from 50, said manager Emanuel Saliba.

However, the home did not say how many residents had died of the virus.

Saliba pointed out that staffing levels have also benefited from the fact that some of the home’s 278 elderly have been temporarily relocated to another facility.

This week, the first few COVID-free residents moved to Saint James Capua Hospital in Sliema, where they have been allocated a wing and will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Saliba was giving updates on the situation in the home after several relatives of residents took to the media to air their concerns, feelings of helplessness and complaints about being left in the dark on the state of their vulnerable family members.

A man who just lost his mother to COVID-19 implored the home for the elderly, where his parents resided together, to take immediate action and give his father the special attention he needs, after continuous requests mostly fell on deaf ears.

“Instead of taking care of our loved ones, whom we trusted in your care, your main action has been to keep them behind doors, without the possibility to even walk in the corridor,” said an exasperated Godwin Schembri on Facebook.

“I have no alternative but to write this post as I have been trying for many days to receive news about my dad,” he said.

He accused the home of having failed to contain the spread of the virus a good four weeks after the first case was detected.

Nobody is being held accountable, he maintained.

Management said it “strictly adhered to all protocols and guidelines issued by the competent authorities.

“We have implemented all possible measures to control the spread of the virus to safeguard the residents’ well-being and to keep their relatives informed.”

Saliba said the home was “working tirelessly to maintain the highest level of care” which it had always done.