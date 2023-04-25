Suspected cases of skin cancer have been put on a fast-track electronic referrals system along with other conditions such as suspected breast, prostate, blood, lung, large intestine, brain, neck or upper gastrointestinal tract cancer.

The referrals are being made both by private and primary care doctors.

Speaking during a visit to the dermatology department, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that through the use of technology, patients were benefitting from immediate additional and efficient services, which, in the case of oncology, led to lives being saved.

He hoped that the scheme would continue to expand to cover all suspected types of cases for patients to start receiving care as soon as possible.