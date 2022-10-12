Cases of violent racism are never isolated incidents but always connected to a context of social inequality and normalised behaviour of hatred, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) said on Wednesday. All cases of racism, discrimination and intolerance are an affront to a democratic society and as such should be treated with the utmost seriousness.

The commission was commenting following the arraignment of three police constables, accused of having abducted and assaulted three foreigners on the basis of their skin colour.

It expressed its shock over the case and praised the police for acting promptly once the abuse became known. It also acknowledged reforms that have been undertaken by the police to prevent and address such gross misconduct.

The commission called on public institutions to audit their structures in order to identify systemic racism and take the necessary action to ensure that all social groups in Malta are considered and treated as equally valuable members of society.