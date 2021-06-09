Daniil Medvedev’s French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.

The colourful world number two was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 by Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas who will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday’s final.

It was only Tsitsipas’s second win over Medvedev in eight meetings and it ended in bizarre fashion.

The mercurial Russian decided to serve underarm on match point down.

