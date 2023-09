Cash was stolen during a hold-up at an outlet in Fgura late on Sunday, the police said.

The incident happened at 9pm in St Thomas Street.

A hooded man entered the shop and demanded cash from the shopkeeper, a 31-year-old Pakistani resident in Sta Venera.

The aggressor ran out after taking the cash and some other items.

No one was injured. The police did not say if the aggressor was armed.

Magistrate C. Farrugia Frendo is holding an inquiry