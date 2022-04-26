The Nationalist Party must begin insolvency procedures, according to the former head of its media arm.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pierre Portelli said the PN must begin what is known as "forced administration".

Administration is a business process normally initiated when a company has critical cash flow problems and is meant to settle pending dues.

Portelli, who until 2019 headed the PN’s Media.Link which publishes the party’s media, was reacting to Sunday's speech by party leader Bernard Grech.

Grech told the party that tough decisions lay ahead for the PN, which is now €32 million in debt.

In his tweet, Portelli said he had closely followed Grech’s first moves since the March general election, which he said tallied with issues he had himself recently raised in a Times of Malta opinion piece.

The former editorial director of The Malta Independent, Portelli is widely believed to be the man who had encouraged Adrian Delia to stand for the PN leadership contest.

He was appointed head of Media.Link by the former leader, a role he relinquished in 2019, amid claims he used to regularly visit alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech to pick up €20,000 payments for the party. He denies the claims.