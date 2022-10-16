Adrian Casha won the gold medal in the doubles competition at the World Parkinson’s Table Tennis Championships that are being held in Pula, Croatia

Casha, Malta’s sole representative in the tournament, teamed up with Slovenia player Marjan Vitanc and the pairing produced a very strong showing in the competition.

In fact, Casha and Vitanc were in top form in the group stages as they had the better of opponents from England, Germany and Austria with an identical 3-0 scoreline.

On Sunday morning they progressed to the final when they beat Israel (3-0), the Czech Republic (3-0) and Germany’s second team 3-1.

