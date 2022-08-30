For online casinos, attracting new players – and keeping regular ones happy – is key to their business model. And that explains why most of them are keen to offer advantageous offers and conditions, such as welcome bonuses – when casinos match the players’ deposit amount – no-deposit bonuses – which offers players the advantage of trying out games without spending their own cash – and, for the more experienced players, high-roller bonuses, which grant great rewards for players who make regular large deposits.

Another popular type of bonus is the cashback bonukset, or bonus. This type of bonuses – which many online casinos are introducing as a replacement for welcome bonuses – is intended to keep regular players happy while encouraging new ones.

The way cashback bonuses work is very simple and straightforward – and like any other bonus, players will need to fulfil certain requirements to be eligible.

A cashback bonus is usually offered against a specific amount wagered by a player at an online casino – and against losses incurred by a player. So basically, through a cashback bonus, a player would receive part of the funds wagered. One of the advantages of such a bonus is that through a cashback bonus, a player can make an additional attempt to hit a big jackpot. Players can also see it as a kind of insurance – where they can recoup some of their money even if they are not having a lucky day.

Most casinos offer two ways to claim a cashback bonus. Some casinos offer players the option of a no-code, direct bonus claim – in this case, the bonus is automatically credited to a player’s account. The second way is through promo codes provided by the casino – in this case, a player can claim a cashback bonus by redeeming a given cashback bonus code.

Of course, cashback bonuses – which casinos offer regularly or else for a limited period of time - on their own are not enough to make an online casino a worthwhile pastime – other elements such as a great selection of games, payment options offered, efficient and effective customer care and fast payouts are all important. But when a casino offers all these elements – plus attractive cashback bonuses – then players can say that they’ve hit the proverbial jackpot.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/