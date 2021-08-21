Two brothers kept behind bars despite being granted bail three months ago have finally been freed, after a court decided to do away with their bail deposit in view of their limited financial means.

Bogdan and Cosmin Ionut, 23 and 21-year old Romanian brothers stand accused of importing 31kg of cannabis which the police found hidden inside the false bottom of their vehicle as they got off the catamaran from Sicily.

The brothers were arrested in September 2019 and granted bail last May, after more than 20 months had passed from when they were indicted.

In granting them bail, Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja had noted that various witnesses had testified in the ongoing compilation of evidence and that suspects in similar drug cases had been allowed out on bail.

The brothers were told they would be allowed out provided they posted a deposit of €15,000 and provided they agreed to a personal guarantee of €25,000 each, as well as on the condition of signing the bail book daily and abiding by a curfew.

But three months down the line, the brothers remained behind bars because they could not put together the deposit money.

Their lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, filed another application before the Criminal Court, requesting a variation of bail conditions.

During a hearing on Thursday, the two brothers – both former construction workers – told the court that they had left Romania one year before they were arrested, in search of work.

They managed to obtain part-time jobs and in spite of their low income, saved up enough money to send to their family which got by on limited means.

After hearing their testimony, the court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, upheld the request, varying the financial terms for bail but confirming all other conditions as imposed by Mr Justice Bugeja.

The brothers were thus spared the deposit of €15,000 while their personal guarantee was increased to €35,000 each.

Whilst ordering the accused to sign the bail book on a daily basis at the Qawra police station, Madam Justice Scerri Herrera further ordered the police to carry out random checks on the accused to make sure that they strictly adhered to bail conditions.

Moreover, both brothers must present a copy of an employment contract or registration with JobsPlus within one month.

In its bail decree, the court also noted the young age of the accused, their clean conduct record as well as the fact that the only witnesses still to testify were police officers or technical experts.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi assisted the accused.Lawyer Kevin Valletta appeared for the Attorney General.Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Justine Grech are prosecuting before the Magistrates’ Court.