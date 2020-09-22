Apart from the entertainment factor, what players look out for when choosing an online casino is the casino bonuses on offer.

For operators, casino bonuses are an effective way of attracting new players through appealing and lucrative offers. For gamers, the right casino bonuses could be a good way of increasing their overall chance of winning and making some risk-free profits.

While the function of casino bonuses is the same – to encourage new players to commit – the nature of the bonuses varies, even from one country to the next. For instance, the most popular casino bonukset in Finland wouldn’t be the same in other countries. Some favour deposit bonuses, others tend to go for slot spins in other casino games and loyalty bonuses.

The requirements also differ – players might get a bonus for opening an account, depositing money, playing regularly and referring friends. Of course, players cannot simply take the bonus and run – certain requirements, terms and conditions always apply.

With operators trying to outbid each other, there are various bonuses with achievable playthrough requirements and attractive rewards to choose from.

The most popular bonus is probably the welcome bonus – which casinos use to attract new players. Most welcome bonuses offer a match deposit bonus of a certain percentage – ranging from 100 per cent to 200 per cent and even higher. The casino will match a player’s first deposit with a percentage – which means that as a minimum, players will get double the amount of their first deposit.

Another popular bonus is the no deposit bonus – which is basically free money in exchange for a player opening a new account. There is usually no need for a player to deposit any money in order to claim a no deposit bonus. Usually this bonus doesn’t add up to a lot of money – and players will eventually have to meet some requirements before withdrawing any winnings. A variant of this bonus is the deposit bonus, which is a welcome bonus open to all players.

Free spins are also attractive and are usually packaged with a match deposit bonus or a welcome bonus. Sometimes free spins are also rewarded to loyal players. Loyalty is also sometimes rewarded through refer-a-friend bonuses – where players bringing more custom to a casino would receive free money, spins or other forms of added value.

Some casinos are more creative with their bonuses. On certain days of the week, some casinos offer a reload bonus – which is a top-up of a player’s deposit amount. Cashbacks are also gaining in popularity – here, a casino would award players a percentage back of their losses at the casino over a period of time.

For those players with more time and money to spend, VIP and high roller bonuses are obviously more generous, as they cater for the bigger spending players.

While bonuses are packaged as free money – there are requirements. Online casinos do not allow players to have multiple accounts – and therefore one player will generally only be able to avail of one bonus. Casinos will also require players to verify their identity before withdrawing any winnings.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk