Last November, the Dutch government postponed the market launch for regulated online gambling, delaying it until June 2021.

The Dutch can still gamble offline, as the Netherlands has a regulated offline gambling market, consisting of 14 casinos operated by Holland Casino, a state lottery, charity lotteries, a monopoly on lotto and sports betting, a monopoly on horse racing, and private operators of 42,000 slot machines in bars, restaurants and arcades. It is estimated that the offline gambling market is worth an annual turnover of around €2 billion.

However, with social distancing and self-isolation regulations in place, a lot of people have turned to online gambling. Because while all forms of online gambling are presently considered illegal by the Dutch authorities, Dutch citizens gamble anyway on slot machines and casino game roulette online, through sites located in other countries.

In fact, the Dutch gaming industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, with a very active online gaming market. Given the current legal restrictions, the market is dominated by foreign companies – however, the country is boosting its readiness.

Technology is also enabling the rise of the online gaming community. Advancements in gaming hardware translates into more graphically attractive games with engaging story lines – while faster communication makes games more accessible. Online slot machine guides attract thousands of visitors daily, who want to find safe and secure entertainment online, including online slot machines.

