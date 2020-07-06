Online casinos have become extremely popular as a form of entertainment over the last few years, and especially so in 2020 as the current situation makes visiting physical casinos nearly impossible. In such a scenario, the popularity of online casino websites has gone through the roof, with most gambling fans being able to enjoy their fare of casino games from the safety and comfort of their homes through these mobile casino sites. However, all sites are not made equal, and there are some which have done much better than others, due to better design, more varied games, more lucrative offers and so on.

There are a number of factors which make an online casino website popular, given the current state of the world, but here are some of the best-performing sites for the last six months so far.

RioBet Casino

This has been one of the best sites of the year so far, and is also one of the most comprehensive, offering players a huge variety of games to try their luck at. There are quite a few live dealer games for those looking to try and replicate the casino experience from their homes, and while there is a monthly withdrawal limit, VIP members can withdraw up to €10,000 per day. With a sign-up bonus of up to $500, it is extremely attractive for newbies as well.

Wazamba Casino

Wazamba is one of the new kids on the block, but has managed to create a decent reputation for itself, despite being a small to medium-sized casino outfit. It has a huge selection of games, with live dealer games as well, while it also has daily slots tournaments. The customer support is a particular highlight, with very few complaints and a very prompt response rate, and the website itself is also well-designed.

The only issues are that the withdrawal limits are low for new players, and there are not too many progressive jackpots offered, but those are minor concerns in the wider scheme of things, where this website is one of the best to visit online for gambling.

Royal Panda Casino

Royal Panda is one of the leading sites on the online casino scene, with a very good reputation as well. It is most popular for its progressive slots games, which can net players huge jackpots, and with a €50,000 daily withdrawal limit, there is hardly ever a problem faced by players with regard to their winnings. It is one of the largest online casino groups, and so customer service is good in general as well, although there have been some complaints about extremely long withdrawal processing.

Nevertheless, live chat support is available around the clock, and the slots games make it one of the sites where players can truly win big if their luck is in.

These were some of the best and most popular online gambling sites over the first half of the year. With six months still to go in 2020 and the current situation not looking like changing any time soon, we can expect quite a few more operators who come to the fore as the popularity of online casinos keeps increasing.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/