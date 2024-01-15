Last year was a big one for online casinos – with various technological innovations such as AI, as well as financial tools such as crypto, pushing the bar higher and translating into a better user experience for players worldwide.

The new year will not be any different. New developments are set to make online casinos, including those on Pelipiste.com, even bigger and better, attracting new players while keeping loyal ones happy. Here are the five biggest trends that are set to push online casinos in 2024.

Crypto and blockchain

Blockchain and cryptocurrency technology allow for faster and safer transactions for casino players. This year, players looking for a higher degree of transparency and anonymity will find a bigger selection of crypto casinos. Some casinos will start offering crypto as another payment option for players – while others will go exclusively crypto, thus giving players the advantages of faster transactions, lower fees, increased privacy and improved security.

Smartwatches

Gone are the days when spinning was exclusively a brick-and-mortar affair. Nowadays, players engage in a bit of gambling from the comfort of their own sofa, or on their smartphones while on the move. In 2024, it is expected that the popularity of mobile gaming will grow further, also thanks to 5G and the high speed connection this brings. With speedy connections, it is expected that mobile gaming will largely become indistinguishable from desktop gaming.

The next big thing will be online casinos on smartwatches – which would make gaming even more accessible and convenient. People are already using their smartwatches for communicating and managing their day – so why not playing at online casinos on smartphones?

Virtual reality

AR and VR have already taken over the video-game space and making headway into the online casino sphere. With a greater technological push this year, online casinos are set to become more immersive and interactive – giving players the experience of a casino right in their living room. Using special headsets, players can also take advantage of augmented and virtual reality and play table games in a land-based casino setting from the comfort of their homes.

Greener games

In 2024, online casinos are looking at boosting their green credentials by giving priority to sustainability. This will be achieved by reducing energy consumption, using more efficient hardware and software and even giving bonuses to players using environmentally friendly payment options.

A personalised experience

Personalisation has become the unique selling point within various contexts – and it is slowly but surely becoming a key factor for online casinos’ marketing and retention strategies. In 2024, personalisation will continue to grow – with players enjoying personal suggestions and motivations based on their gameplay patterns. Personalisation will also add another layer to responsible gaming – with players being able to set their own playing limits, both in terms of time and finances. This will help players be safe and fully aware of their gambling habits.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/