Casino without game break is a popular type of online casino. After the Swedish gaming licence came into force in 2019, there was a lot of talk about how important it is to play at such a casino. Here is more information about all the advantages and disadvantages of casinos without a game break.

Best casinos without a Swedish licence

List of the best casinos without game breaks

Betsamigo - 150% up to €300 Free Spins +Online casino without a Swedish licence Msgr - 300% up to €1,000 +Curaçao casino without a Swedish licence Spinero Casino - 400% up to €2,000 +100 Free Spins +New casino without game break One Step Casino - 120% up to €200 +50 Free Spins +Zimpler casino without game break Gemler - 400% up to SEK 800 +Casino without a Swedish licence with fast withdrawals GoldRoll - 400% up to €2000 +MGA casino without a Swedish licence Svenplay - 150€ +250 Free Spins Unlimit Casino - €2000 bonus + 150 Free Spins SvenBet -120% up to €500 + Newcasino without Swedish licence Amok Casino - 100% up to €500 +Gambling company without licence

Compare the best casinos without a Swedish licence

Casino Welcome bonus Payment methods Game selection BetsAmigo 150% up to €300 Trustly, Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Betting Spinero 300% up to €1,500 Trustly, Zimpler,, Ideal, Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Bingo, Live Casino, Betting, Live Racing Unlimit Casino 400% up to €2,000 Trustly, Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin Slots, Poker, Table Games Amok Casino 150% up to €1,500 Visa,Trustly, Zimpler, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bitcoin Slots, Bordsspel, Betting, Live Racing One Step 150% up to €300 Trustly, Visa, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin Slots Table Games, Live Casino, Betting SvenBet 300% up to €500 Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether Slots, Table Games, 18+ Live Casino, Betting Gemler 400% up to €800 Trustly, Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, ETH Slots, Video Poker, Blackjack SvenPlay 150% up to €1,500 Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether Slots, Table Games, Sportsbook, Live Casino, Jackpot Games GoldenBet 400% up to €3,000 Trustly, Visa, MasterCard, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Paysafecard Slots, Table Games, 18+ Live Casino, Betting MSGR 400% up to €800 Trustly, Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, ETH Slots, Table Games, Betting, Jackpot Games

Best casino without game breaks

1. Msgr - Best Casino without a Swedish licence

MSGR

Functions and website

Monsino is an online casino with hundreds of different games. They are licenced by Curacao and aim their gaming services at players around the world. Monsino is a casino without game breaks but offers a website in Swedish. This casino has chosen to keep its design quite simple, which makes it easy to find what you are looking for on the website.

Bonuses and offers

An absolutely incredible bonus awaits you who open a new account with Monsino. All your first six deposits will be matched with a bonus amount of anything between SEK 10,000 and SEK 20,000. It is actually possible to collect a full SEK 60,000 in bonus money! The bonus consists of split deposit bonuses of up to 400%. You can use the bonus on all casino games if you wish. The wagering requirement is 50 times, so keep that in mind when you finish playing the bonus.

Payment methods

Monsino has invested in offering a wide range of payment methods. Players actually have several different methods to choose from. If you prefer a debit card, you can deposit money with Visa or Mastercard. You can deposit money by bank transfer or choose one of the most popular e-wallets. It is also possible to deposit crypto into your account which will turn into real money. Keep in mind that crypto only works for deposits and not for withdrawals.

Withdrawals and processing times

Although there is no specific information about the casino's withdrawal times on the website, we expect that the withdrawals will be processed at a normal rate. In order for a casino's payment department to have time to process a withdrawal, they usually expect anything from 24-48 hours. Of course, it can go much faster than that. The actual transfer time then depends on which payment method you have chosen to use.

Game selection

At Monsino there is not only a large selection of payment methods, but also a variety of games. You get a clear overview of the casino games on the website and you can use their search function if you are looking for your favourite game. Browse various slot machines, jackpot games, table games and live games. Try classics such as blackjack and roulette in different variations. You can either choose to play against a computer or face a real dealer in their live casino.

Why you should register with Monsino

Claim a huge welcome bonus on your first six deposits

Pick and choose from a large selection of classic and new casino games

Make your deposits with Bitcoin or other crypto

Try the live games in blackjack and roulette

Withdraw the winnings and receive the money easily

2. Unlimit - Best Casino without game break

Unlimit

Functions and website

Unlimit is an online casino based in Cyprus. The casino holds a licence from Curacao, one of the most common gaming licences on the internet. This casino goes in a strong yellow color and advertises its fantastic welcome bonus directly on the website. You can also see updates about the very latest players on the website, which is a fun feature as you can see who is playing at the same time. The casino does not have too many functions on the home page, but the focus is on the games and on the welcome bonus, which we will tell you more about next.

Bonuses and offers

The welcome bonus shines brightly as soon as you open Unlimit on your browser. New players can claim an incredibly large welcome bonus of up to SEK 64,000. We are therefore talking about a substantial amount to start your casino experience with. The bonus is divided among the first six deposits and matched with the amount you deposit yourself. For example, if you deposit SEK 10,000, you will receive a SEK 10,000 bonus. In addition to the bonus, you also get 200 free spins that are activated in connection with each deposit. The wagering requirement on the bonus is 50 times, which you need to wager before you can withdraw.

Payment methods

In addition to a large welcome bonus, there are also a bunch of different payment methods to make your deposits with. Deposit money with, for example, bank transfer or payment cards such as Visa and Mastercard. Use e-wallets if you prefer to be more anonymous. If you want to be completely anonymous and not have gambling transactions on your account statement, you can deposit money with cryptocurrencies. Unlimit accepts crypto like Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Withdrawals and processing times

Although there is no specific information about the withdrawal times on the Unlimit website, we expect them to meet the industry standard. The most common is that it takes up to 24 hours before a withdrawal is approved. At some casinos it can take up to 48 hours. It often depends on how busy they are. Your funds will then reach your bank account as soon as your chosen payment method has processed the transfer.

Game selection

Unlimit offers a large and varied range of games. You see all the casino games as soon as you open the website, but you can also click on "Casino Games" at the top of the page to get to all the games. The best thing is that the games are divided into categories, which means that you can quickly find what you are looking for. You can sort the games by game developer or category. Some examples of the games available here are slots, table games, card games, Keno, jackpot games and poker.

Why you should sign up with Unlimit

The casino offers a welcome bonus of up to SEK 64,000

Free spins come with all first six deposits

A large selection of games in all types of casino games awaits

The range of games comes from well-known suppliers

Deposit money with cryptocurrencies

3. BetsAmigo - Nya Casino utan Spelpaus

BetsAmigo

Functions and website

BetsAmigo invites you to a wonderful gaming experience. The casino is colourful, positive and has a Mexican theme. Just by opening the casino's website you get an inviting feeling. Here players can choose between casino games and betting. There are also several different welcome bonuses to choose from. Discover this casino licensed by the MGA.

Bonuses and offers

When you as a player register with BetsAmigo and open your first account, you will be able to claim four different welcome bonuses. Two of these are aimed at casinos, while the other two are aimed at betting. This is how they have been divided:

Casino: Deposit bonus of 100% up to SEK 2,000

Casino: 200 free spins on the slot Chilli Heat Megaway

Betting: Deposit bonus of 100% up to SEK 1000

Betting: SEK 250 free play after a deposit of SEK 250

You can claim all four bonuses or only the casino bonuses if betting is not for you. This casino also runs many other promotions every month aimed at their active players. For example, you can participate in competitions for bonus money, collect deposit bonuses or cashback. At BetsAmigo, there is simply a lot going on.

Payment methods

You can find all information about BetsAmigo's payment details on their website. The casino has published all the important information to keep its players updated. All deposits come without fees and the minimum possible deposit is SEK 100. The only negative is that the casino only offers payment methods that are not too common in Sweden. Deposit money with Neosurf and Astropay, among others.

Withdrawals and processing times

The withdrawal you request will first be processed by the casino before it is sent on. The casino's payment department will take up to 24 hours to review and approve the withdrawal. If for any reason it should not be approved, you will be contacted by email. Once the withdrawal is approved, it will be sent to you and reach your bank account within a few days.

Game selection

BetsAmigo's range of games is truly impeccable. Here there are various types of games, famous game developers and many live games. You can play video slots and classic slot machines. There are also a bunch of different jackpot games to choose from. Of course, you will also find classics such as roulette and blackjack. You can either play these offline against a computer or together with other players and a dealer in the BetsAmigos live casino.

Why you should register with BetsAmigo

Happy and welcoming casino

Four different welcome bonuses for casino and betting

Large selection of casino games

Promotions and competitions for active players

Cashback when you play

4. Gemler - New casino without Swedish licence

Gemler

Functions and website

Gemler is a casino that offers both odds and casino. The website has been designed quite simply, which makes it easy to find what you are looking for. There is also general information about the casino on the home page and it is possible to get in touch with customer service at the bottom of the page. One of our favorite features of Gemler casino is that they offer a VIP program aimed at those who gamble a lot.

Bonuses and offers

New players who open an account with Gemler can claim a huge welcome bonus. The total amount of the bonus is SEK 66,000 and it has been divided among the first six deposits. However, in order to receive the entire bonus, it is required that you deposit a larger amount of money yourself. Namely, your deposits will be matched with anything from 100% to 400%. The bonus has a wagering requirement of 50 times which must be met before withdrawal.

Payment methods

At Gemler, you can choose from a good range of payment methods. You can deposit money by debit card, bank transfer, e-wallets and crypto. The casino accepts cards such as Visa and Mastercard and cryptos such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Withdrawals and treatment times

The casino will inform you of the processing times when you request a withdrawal. Expect, however, that it takes about 24 hours before the withdrawal is sent from the casino. How long the actual transfer then takes simply depends on which payment method you used.

Game selection

There are hundreds of different casino games to choose from at Gemler. In addition to offering betting on various sports and major matches, there are also a variety of new casino games. You can find news in slots and live games. It is also possible to find favorites in slot machines and table games. If you want to try the live casino, you can play roulette, baccarat and blackjack. All dealers at the tables speak English.

Why you should register with Gemler

Get a welcome bonus of SEK 66,000

Become a member of the casino's VIP programme

Play casino games from famous developers

Bet on major leagues and popular sports

Deposit cryptocurrencies to your gaming account

5. SvenBet - BankID casino without game break

SvenBet

Functions and website

SvenBet is a stylish casino with a viking theme. There is a varied selection of both betting, casino games and live casino. The website has all the important information, which makes it feel inviting to open an account here. There is an FAQ section with important information and if you do not find what you are looking for, you can contact the casino's customer service.

Bonuses and offers

SvenBet offers its players three different welcome bonuses that they can claim. One bonus is aimed at odds, one at casino and one at live games. You can collect all the bonuses or the one that suits you. The bonuses are deposit bonuses up to a total of SEK 12,000. Keep in mind that each bonus only works on the product it targets. You cannot therefore use the odds bonus in the casino.

Payment methods

One of the advantages of SvenBet casino is the payment methods they offer. Just like some of the previously mentioned casinos, you can also deposit money here with cryptocurrencies. It is also possible to use more common methods such as bank cards, bank transfers and e-wallets.

Game selection

The games at SvenBet come from a larger number of game developers. For example, you can find games from NetEnt and Play'n Go. Here you can find everything from slots and jackpot games to table games, live games and card games. There are also virtual games to try out here.

If you prefer to bet, you can also find a variety of odds on sports. The biggest leagues and matches are of course offered in SvenBet's sportsbook.

That's why you should play at SvenBet

Choose between three different welcome bonuses

Bet on the biggest sports and matches

Play casino games from well-known game providers

Meet real dealers in the live casino

Make deposits with cryptocurrencies

6. Spinero Casino - BankID casino without Swedish licence

Spinero

Functions and website

Spinero Casino is a casino aimed at those looking for hot offers. Here you can find everything from a large welcome bonus to a VIP program. The casino is aimed at different types of players as they have tried to offer as varied a selection as possible. You can find information about the casino's functions on the start page and you can also get in touch with their customer service, which is open around the clock. Spinero Casino is a really good casino for you who are looking for a great gaming experience.

Bonuses and offers

New players are welcomed with a bonus of up to SEK 12,000. This bonus is split over the first four deposits. Get anywhere from 100% - 300% on every deposit you make in the beginning. How big the bonus amount you get simply depends on how big a deposit you make. You also get 150 free spins on the first and fourth deposit.

Check out Spinero Casino's VIP program if you plan to continue playing at this casino. For every SEK 100 you play for in the casino, you get 1 point. The points you collect can then be turned into real money which you can play for. Being a VIP player at SpineroCasino also means that you will be invited to various events and can take part in special campaigns. Read more about this under "VIP" on the home page.

Payment methods

Players can choose between several different payment methods when making their deposits. By clicking on "Banking" on the home page, you get an overview of all methods. For example, you can use a debit card or bank transfer. They also accept methods such as Neteller, Skrill and Neosurf. You can also use prepaid cards via Paysafecard or pay with your mobile via Zimpler. All deposits appear in the game account at once.

Withdrawals and processing times

We cannot see any specific information about Spinero Casino withdrawal times. The most common is that a casino takes up to 24 hours to process a withdrawal. Once approved, it will be sent to your bank account. You can count on anything from 24 hours to a few days when you make withdrawals by bank card and bank transfer. If you choose to make withdrawals with e-wallets, this usually goes faster than that. Keep in mind that you cannot make withdrawals with paysafecard.

Game selection

Spinero Casino offers a good selection of games that you can find directly on the home page. Here it is not possible to sort the games by game developer, but you will find the games in different categories. Browse jackpot games, video slots, bonus games and table games. Spinero Casino also has a live casino with everything from roulette and blackjack to baccarat and poker. Each type of game also comes in different variants. You play all live games together with a live dealer.

That's why you should play at Spinero Casino

Points-based programme for VIP players

Wide range of payment methods

4 welcome bonuses and free spins

Lots of different slots with progressive jackpots

Cashback and other promotions for active players

Best online casino without Swedish licence

Casinos without Swedish licence info

Number of Casinos without a Swedish licence 45+ Maximal Casino bonus €100,000 Free Spins 125 Game range Slots, Table Games, Live Casino, Betting Payment methods Cryptocurrencies, Trustly, E-wallets, Zimpler, Swish, PayPal Withdrawal times Direct – 10 days

This is how you choose the best casino without a Swedish licence

There are certain things you should consider when choosing your next casino. We've put together a list of common points you should consider before opening an account.

1. Welcome bonus

Many base their choice of casino on the welcome bonus. Since the bonus will be what mainly attracts registration, the bonus must be good. If you like to play with bonuses, you should choose a casino that offers a deposit bonus with a high amount. It is also good when the bonus is divided on the first deposits so that several bonuses await. Remember to check that the bonus works on the type of game you want to play. Some only work in the casino while others only work on odds.

2. Rules and conditions

Choose a casino that has decent rules and conditions, regardless of whether it's bonus terms or the casino's policy. The casino's bonuses will come with different rules and conditions. It can be about which game the bonus works on or how many times you need to convert your winnings. We recommend that you read the terms and conditions before you claim a bonus or register as it will make things easier in the long run.

3. Payment methods

Check the list of accepted payment methods at the casino you want to play at before opening an account. It is important that the method you prefer is offered where you will be playing. It is common for casinos to offer a variety of payment cards, bank transfers and e-wallets. Some casinos without a Swedish Licence also offer deposits with crypto, which is really cool.

4. Withdrawal times

There is no better feeling than winning money in the casino and withdrawing it to your bank account. But for that feeling to pass, this process must go quickly and smoothly. Since you cannot use BankID, the casino will process all withdrawals manually. It usually takes up to 24 hours but can sometimes take longer. We can recommend reading about the casino's processing times so that you have an idea.

5. Game selection

Before you open an account, you should click into the game lobby and browse through which games the casino offers. The games will always differ between different casinos and unfortunately not all game developers are offered. This means that you can register with a casino that does not offer the games you like. Take a look at this in advance so you have an idea of the game selection.

6. Customer service

The vast majority of players will at some point have a question that you need to ask customer service. Most often, casinos offer customer service via phone, e-mail and chat. Of course, no one wants to wait for an answer, so we recommend that you choose a casino with live chat. If you can chat with a support agent, it usually only takes a few minutes to resolve a case.

Five steps to open an account at a casino without a Swedish licence

When you have selected which casino you want to play at, it is time to open an account. You do this with a few simple steps and then you can get started with the casino games. It is not more complicated to open an account at a casino without a game break, sometimes it can actually be faster. We now wanted to take you through the registration process to show how easy it is.

Select casino - Find a casino that suits you and what you want to get out of your gaming experience. There are plenty of casinos that suit all different types of players

Open an account - Click on "Open account" on the website to start the registration

Fill in your information - Enter your name, phone number, address and email address to create your account

Verify the account - You will need to verify your account via an SMS or link via email. Once the verification is complete, the account is created

Make an initial deposit- Log in to your new game account and make your first deposit. Use the offered payment methods and don't forget to claim your bonus.

It was not more difficult than that to open an account. If you need more tips on how to choose your next casino, we will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of casinos without game breaks next.

Advantages of the best casino without a game break

An advantage of playing at a casino without a game break is that you do not need to verify yourself with BankID. For those players who want to remain anonymous, such a casino is much better as the personal data will not be registered in the same way. There are also many more payment methods to choose from. Casinos with play breaks are licenced in Sweden and have a very limited range of methods. Sometimes you can only deposit money with, for example, bank transfer via Trustly. These casinos also have a much larger selection of games. You can find games from international game developers that are not always available at Swedish casinos. A final advantage we can see is that these casinos offer both larger and more casino bonuses. Namely, they can offer as many bonuses as they want to their players.

Disadvantages of online casino without Swedish licence

Although it can be an advantage to avoid verification with BankID, it can unfortunately also be a disadvantage. BankID provides a certain security and can facilitate the verification process at casinos. Another disadvantage is that casinos without a gaming break are not tax-free. If you win, you will have to declare your winnings and then pay 30% tax. Only winnings from Swedish-licenced casinos are completely tax-free. Casinos without a game break are also not verified in Sweden, which means that you will lack the security of the Gambling Inspectorate should any problem arise. Without this protection, you may have to resolve conflicts with casinos alone.

Conclusion

There are a variety of advantages with a casino without a Swedish Licence. A large selection of games and often a variety of bonuses await here. You can also choose from a wider range of payment methods when making your deposit. Now that we have gone through this type of casino in depth, you can think about whether you think that a casino without a Swedish licence or a casino with a Swedish licence suits you better.

Don't forget to claim your welcome bonus when you open your new account.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.