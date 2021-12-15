Online gaming regulations vary from one country to the next – and from one state to another. And yet, when it comes to Canada, the country presents a conundrum. On one hand, it is illegal to operate an online casino in Canada – and on the other, figures show that the online gambling sector in Canada was worth $12.75bn in 2020, with a 2021 forecast hitting $12.54bn.

However, that conundrum requires clarification. Because, unlike what a first reading would hint, online casino gambling in Canada is legal.

But first things first. Brick-and-mortar gambling in Canada is legal. Moving online, the situation is a bit more complex. For players, it is not illegal to play games online. And this is why, like in most countries, online gambling has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years.

For operators, it is illegal to operate a web-based casino from Canada – but it is perfectly legal to do so if the casino is hosted offshore. That said, every province can legalise types of gambling within their borders.

This explains why the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, which is located just outside Montreal, has permission to provide its own casino website to players. Also, a lot of online casinos locate their offshore gaming servers on the Kahnawake reserve – which although located on Canada’s territory, is considered as being offshore.

The Kahnawake Mohawk Territory has its own commission – the Kahnawake Gaming Commission – which as a regulatory body, can issue licences and regulate web-based casinos, online poker rooms and sportsbook websites. The commission’s regulations respect responsible gaming while, for instance, ensuring timely payouts and preventing that children and vulnerable persons have access to online gambling.

This means that for those looking for a spot of entertainment, it is perfectly fine to find this at online casinos based offshore. To research which casinos fall in this category, users can visit OnlineCasinoList.com for a full list of trusted and reputable online casinos which guarantee that players’ data and money are secure.

Another good thing about casinos in Canada is that winnings are not taxed, as long as a gaming activity is not seen as a form of employment based upon frequency, skill and expectation of payout – so punters who just want a bit of entertainment from the comfort of their home can enjoy their full winnings.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/