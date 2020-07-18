The Fastest5 race organized by Raptorz Running Club saw some very fast timings from the runners who participated in the race held on Friday in Birkirkara.

The 5km race was the fourth installment of the Fastest5 road race and it was seen as a special event since it was the first event being held after the Covid-19 pandemic while it was also the first held at night.

In the men’s race, there were three runners who went beneath the 15-minute benchmark.

Dillon Cassar, of Raptorz Running Club, stormed home first 14 minutes 43 seconds while Gozitan runner Charlton Debono, of Evolve Endurance Club, took the runners-up spot when clocking 14 minutes 54 seconds.

Pembroke Athleta’s Luke Micallef completed the podium when stopping the watch on 14 minutes 59 seconds.

The women’s race saw Lisa Marie Bezzina, of Pembroke Athleta, just edge her training partner Joelle Cortis, of St Patrick’s AC, in a very tight finish.

Bezzina completed the distance in 16 minutes 59 seconds, a mere three seconds ahead of Cortis who clocked 17.02.

St Patrick’s AC veteran runner Carmen Hili was a distant third in 19 minutes and 27 seconds.