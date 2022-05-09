Dillon Cassar and Roberta Schembri claimed the 10k road running National Championship title with resounding victories, doubling up on their 5k victory achieved earlier this year.

Mellieħa AC’s Cassar confirmed his dominance among the men, reaching the finish line in 31:06 on the certified course in Ħal Far, edging out Luke Micallef (Pembroke Athleta) who clocked 31:52 and Simon Spiteri (St Patrick’s), who had a time of 32:28.

This performance will continue to build-up Cassar’s confidence as he prepares to represent Malta at the upcoming Mediterranean Games in Algeria.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta