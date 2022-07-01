Dillon Cassar and Lisa Marie Bezzina were in action for Team Malta in the half marathon race at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria.

Cassar was in action in the men’s race held at the Stade Complexe Olimpique in Oran which saw the participation of 13 runners.

The race was held in hot and humid conditions that made life difficult for the participants on the day.

Cassar struggled with the condition throughout the race and at the end placed in tenth place in a time of one hour 14 minutes and 41 seconds.

His performance was far off his own national record of 1:06.45 he set at the Berlin Marathon last year.

Moroccan runner Mohcin Outalha took the gold medal when crossing the finish line in one hour four minutes and five seconds. Benjamin Choquert, of France, took silver in 1:04.19 while the bronze medal went to Soufiyan Bouqantar, of Morocco, who clocked a time of 1:04.57.

