Mellieħa AC’s Dillon Cassar and Pembroke Athleta’s Lisa Marie Bezzina triumphed in this year’s Road Running Series winning the fourth and final race in spectacular fashion, with both athletes establishing a stunning new national record in the process.

Malta’s Road Running Series, hosted by Athletics Malta after a two-year hiatus, came to an end in an exciting fashion with the Marsascala 5k, with all honours still up for grabs.

Dillon Cassar completed his third win from four races with a new national record of 14:41, six seconds ahead of Luke Micallef whose impressive race establishes the second fastest-ever timing locally.

With one win and three second-places, Micallef took second spot in the overall series. Simon Spiteri (St Patrick’s) was third in the final race and overall classification.

