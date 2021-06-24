Kurt Cassar’s Janus Fabriano secured promotion to Serie A2 on Wednesday after beating Cividale 69-53 in the deciding Game Five of the final series. This confirms the side as Serie B champions for the 2020-21 season.

Fabriano had looked the better side as they lead the series 2-0 after the first two games of the series. But with only one more win needed to win it all, they conceded Games Three and Four as Cividale tied the series to force a deciding Game Five on Wednesday.

The Malta center put up double digits on the night as he scored 10 points in 22 minutes on court. He added six rebounds as Fabriano only lost the first quarter, cruising past Cividale in the rest of the game.

