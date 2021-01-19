Malta international Kurt Cassar has left Pallacanestro Orzinuovi and is on the verge of continuing the season with Serie B side Janus Fabriano Basket, the Times of Malta can confirm, with sources saying the official announcement is set to be made on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old center will be fired up to start his experience with Fabriano after his move to Orzinuovi in the Serie A2 back in June left him looking for more minutes on court.

