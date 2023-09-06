Dillon Cassar’s time of 30 minutes 22 seconds saw him smash the previous course record he himself established a year ago on the same course on Sunday morning, during the sold-out Intersport 10k Burmarrad Road Race.

Cassar kept a comfortable lead ahead of podium contenders Christopher Micallef, Aaron Mifusd, Mark Herrera, Tommy Wallbank, and Matthew Xuereb.

After the first lap, Micallef and Mifsud were leading the way ahead of Wallbank and Herrera. Herrera, who had been plagued by injuries in the past few years, gave a strong push that saw him forge ahead to beat Micallef, by five seconds, to second place.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...