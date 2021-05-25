Malta international Kurt Cassar and Janus Fabriano face their second test in the Serie B playoffs on Sunday when they play fellow Group C team Rucker San Vendemiano in the semi-finals.

Fabriano have faced fifth seed Vendemiano a number of times this season, with their last meeting being a 92-78 win for top seed Fabriano earlier this month. This was incidentally also Cassar’s highest-scoring game so far this season as he got a career-high 19 points, achieving a double-double with 11 rebounds on the day as well.

