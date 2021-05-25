Malta international Kurt Cassar and Janus Fabriano face their second test in the Serie B playoffs on Sunday when they play fellow Group C team Rucker San Vendemiano in the semi-finals.
Fabriano have faced fifth seed Vendemiano a number of times this season, with their last meeting being a 92-78 win for top seed Fabriano earlier this month. This was incidentally also Cassar’s highest-scoring game so far this season as he got a career-high 19 points, achieving a double-double with 11 rebounds on the day as well.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us