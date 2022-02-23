Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has presented a four-page letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela on the "filthy" scandals he said are taking place at Transport Malta.

The letter includes cases of favouritism, sexual harassment and downright "filth".

“Employees are scared to speak up but I will be their voice and if I am elected to Parliament I will speak up for them,” Cassola said on Wednesday.

Cassola was speaking to journalists outside Castille just before he handed the letter to the Prime Minister.

He said that, in just four years, the number of employees at Transport Malta has shot up from 400 to over 1000. A number of new employees are from Transport Minister Ian Borg’s district.

Arnold Cassola waiting outside Castille to present a four-page letter listing abuses at Transport Malta to Prime Minister Robert Abela. Photo: Giulia Magr

“The authority has become an Ian Borg fiefdom, with a great deal of cronyism concerning his constituents or core Labour sympathisers,” he said.

“This is demoralising many qualified people in Transport Malta because it is difficult for them to get promoted.”

He said he has received numerous messages and reports on how arrogance has become the "norm" at the transport agency, yet individuals are rewarded with promotions because they belong to either the Ian Borg or the Labour camp.

Cassola said he has also received reports of a case of sexual harassment case being covered up, simply because the prepetrator is a hardcore Labour voter.

"There are at least two other people who sexually harass female employees, but because they are close to the Labour Party no action is taken.

I can provide you their names if you are ready to clean up Transport Malta from the state of shame in which Ian Borg has reduced it to," Cassola writes in his letter.

Read the letter in full:

Attached files Arnold Cassola's letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela