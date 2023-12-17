Pool players Jake Castaldi and Steven Muscat have been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for November.

Castaldi and Muscat were crowned European champions in the U15 and U18 categories, respectively, and were part of Malta’s U18 Team A, also crowned champions during the European Blackball Championships held in Malta between November 1 and 8.

Jake Castaldi won the U15 category final against the Welsh player Mason Lorey 6-1. On the other hand, Steven Muscat won the U18 final against the English player Solly Simpson 6-3.

The Malta U18 Team A won the final match as they took the decisive winning frame against England A with a score of 13-12.

