Castle Rose and Amadeus Quick won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack. These were open for class Premier trotters respectively on a short distance of 1,640m and 3,140m.

Sunday’s programme consisted of ten races all for trotters.

In the first class Premier race, Marco Debono put Castle Rose in front with 300m to go. This French trotter sealed its first win of the season easily by four lenghts from Clever Lymm (Cherise Farrugia) and French Laundry (Mark Mifsud). Bar d’Or (Lorry Borg) ended in fourth place.

