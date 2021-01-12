A bi-election to fill the seat vacated by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is being held on Tuesday, with three candidates contesting the election.

The three candidates are former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi, MTA chair Gavin Gulia and former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando. Azzopardi is considered the front runner based on his performance in the election when he obtained 2,179 votes.

But Azzopardi is also seen by the Labour Party as problematic, with sources saying there are concerns he would not to the party line.

Last week, Times of Malta revealed Azzopardi is a lifetime member of the Nationalist Party and has been a paid-up member for some time. According to sources, the former mayor joined the PN when he was shovelled away by Labour to make room for the election of current Rabat mayor Sandro Craus.

It remains unclear whether Azzopardi would stay on as Labour MP if elected or whether he would cross the house or become an independent MP.

The seat being contested was vacated by Scicluna who has been appointed governor of the Central Bank.