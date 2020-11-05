A casual election to fill the seat vacated by Frederick Azzopardi, who died in October, is being held.

Counting kicked off at 8.30am at the Naxxar Counting Complex and is still underway.

The PN's other candidates on the Gozo district contesting the casual election are Joseph Ellis, Ċensu Galea, Maria Portelli, and Jason Zammit.

Gozitan Ryan Mercieca is also contesting the election, but is doing so as an independent candidate after the Nationalist Party on Sunday dissociated with him.

Submitting his nomination on Tuesday, Mercieca said he was doing so as a “sign of respect to his voters and his love for Gozo”.

He is considered a favourite to win the seat. The result could take several hours to be known as counting is being carried out by hand since electronic voting was only introduced after the 2017 general election.

A second casual election for the MEP seat vacated by Labour MP Miriam Dalli was also held on Thursday.

Cyrus Engerer was elected after a few minutes, with the speedy process due to electronic counting introduced during the European Parliament elections in 2019.