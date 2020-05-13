Labour candidates Ian Castaldi Paris and Rachel Tua are battling it out in a casual election for the parliamentary seat relinquished by former Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Vote-counting is taking place at Naxxar counting hall.

Cardona, who is still Labour deputy leader for party affairs, resigned on April 30 following a 24-year parliamentary career.

His resignation triggered the casual election on the eighth district where all Labour candidates who contested the 2017 general election were elected bar Castaldi Paris and Tua.

A former mayor of Lija, Castaldi Paris who is a notary, defected from the Nationalist Party to Labour in 2015. In the 2017 election he had obtained 232 first-count votes.

Rachel Tua, - a lawyer and a former Labour Party equal opportunities officer - had obtained 174 first-count votes.

Chris Cardona (centre) with Ian Castaldi Paris and Rachel Tua.

The vote-counting is taking place manually. The counting agents are wearing visors to protect them from COVID-19.

Under the Maltese electoral system, a candidate contesting a casual election needs half of the quota, which in this case 1,984 votes. The winner is the candidate which obtains most preferences from among the ballots of the MP relinquishing his seat.

Cardona had been the last candidate from the five to be elected from this district, with 3,686 votes. Though he had not reached the quota, he had been elected as all other candidates had been eliminated.