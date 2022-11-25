Fur coats blow-dried to perfection, nails clipped and passports in paw, cats from as far as Thailand are flying to Malta this weekend to take part in the annual WCF World Cat Show.

This anticipated global event, organised locally by the Malta Feline Guardians Club, will see some 90 felines — including 36 from nine different countries — competing for the judges’ attention.

Yan Lavrentyev, the WCF representative from Latvia, said: “This cat show is considered to be the event of the year for all cat breeders and cat lovers. I am looking forward to judging the beautiful cats in a fair competition between Maltese and foreign cat owners.”

Mr Lavrentyev is one of five international judges ar the show being held at the Renaissance Hall, Montekristo Estates, Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi, on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5.30pm.

Visitors will get the chance to see two new breeds, which are a first for the island — the large, athletic Norwegian Forest cat, and the Turkish Angora, an ancient natural breed documented as early as the 17th century.

Other breeds vying for the judges’ attention include Malta’s adored house cat, Persians, British shorthair and longhair cats, Maine Coons, Exotics, Bengal, Ragdolls, Sphynx, Siberian cat and other rare breeds such as The Thai, and Kurilian Bobtail.

Club representatives will be available on both days to offer advice and support to cat lovers.

Admission to the cat show is free. For more information visit www.maltacatshows.com or call 9990 1846.