The Malta Feline Guardians Club is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the World Cat Federation International Cat Shows taking place between today and Monday.

Visitors may learn about different cat breeds and also have to opportunity to interact with them. Club members will also be available for any questions regarding pedigrees and registrations.

International experts from Poland, Italy and Russia will select the most beautiful and striking, cats and will daily declare the best in show.

WCF rings will be carried out. These include adult, neuter and kitten rings. There will be speciality rings for kittens and cats with the best features or abilities and fun rings too.

The event is taking place at MonteKristo Estates, Luqa, today and tomorrow from 11am to 7pm and on Monday from 11am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more details, contact Malta Cat Shows via www.maltacatshows.com, the Facebook page Malta Cat Shows or call on 9949 5017.