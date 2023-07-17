Flights to and from Catania's Vincenzo Bellini airport have been cancelled after a fire broke out in the Sicilian airport's passenger terminal.

The airport will be closed until Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Air Malta confirmed that its eight flights to Catania, scheduled between Monday and Wednesday afternoon, have been cancelled.

Travellers can re-book their ticket or fly to or from Palermo instead. They can also cancel their flight and receive a full refund, the airline said.

ITA Airways flights have also been cancelled.

Sicilian media reported that the fire broke out in the airport's arrivals lounge on Sunday evening. No one was hurt.

La Sicilia reported that the fire likely came from a malfunctioning electricity panel.

Panic among travellers

Firefighters were quickly on site, but it took them several hours to completely put out the blaze. Smoke quickly spread along much of the airport, causing panic among passengers.

People were reported to be screaming and crying under thick smoke as they rushed to the exits.

Catania is a popular destination for many Maltese holidaymakers, with several flights connecting the two airports daily.

Are you affected by the fire at Catania airport? Share your experience with us at newsroom@timesofmalta.com