Mater Dei has been cancelling cataract operations for over three months because of a shortage of surgical tools, ophthalmologists are claiming.

Their association said on Friday it was reliably informed that operations were being cancelled "on a regular basis" because of a lack of consumables required for surgery.

This has been going on since May, the Malta Association of Ophthalmologists said.

"Most commonly, this was due to a lack of the appropriate intraocular lens power - the lens insertion is a vital step for vision restoration - or lack of operating packs needed to carry out the surgery safely," it said in a statement.

The association "strongly" demanded a long-term solution from hospital authorities.

"They must resolve any procurement problems, so our members at the Department of Ophthalmology can continue offering a sterling service to the patients."