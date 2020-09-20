‘Catch them young’ is a maxim which captures the belief that when habits are learnt at a young age, they become second nature.

The ĠEMMA Financial Capability Fun Book Competition has been launched in collaboration with the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes with this in mind. Its objective is to generate fun stories promoting financial capability aimed at two age groups, five- to eight-year-olds and eight- to 11-year-olds which can be used by parents and teachers to instil positive money management habits at a young age.

The competition is open to all writers, whether novel to the scene or seasoned authors and has a generous €6,000 prize fund split between the two categories. The competition runs until September 30. For more information about this competition, visit https://gemma.gov.mt/financial-capability-fun-books-competition/.

ĠEMMA Know, Plan, Act is the official financial capability portal within the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity. The ĠEMMA Financial Capability Fun Book Competition is one of the many initiatives being undertaken to enhance financial capability across multiple audiences.

For more information about these initiatives, as well as various resources including articles on money management, calculators, webinar recordings, e-books and research findings, visit gemma.gov.mt.

ĠEMMA Know, Plan, Act collaborates with various organisations through the establishment of MoU’s to reach specific audiences. Interested parties wishing to explore possible collaboration can contact ĠEMMA at gemma@gov.mt.